Quarterhill (QTRH) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Quarterhill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRH remained flat at $$1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,821. The stock has a market cap of $152.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quarterhill will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRH. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Quarterhill by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 101,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quarterhill by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 732,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Quarterhill by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,253,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 359,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quarterhill by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

