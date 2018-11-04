Quotient (XQN) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Quotient coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Quotient has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quotient has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006590 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00028106 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00329721 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00001339 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quotient Profile

Quotient (XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quotient Coin Trading

Quotient can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quotient should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quotient using one of the exchanges listed above.

