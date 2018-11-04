Radius Health (RDUS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.51, but opened at $17.75. Radius Health shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 51912 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 123.08% and a negative net margin of 346.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Radius Health from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “$28.40” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Radius Health from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 169,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.83 per share, with a total value of $3,527,831.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,460,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,580,817.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $1,363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,360,913 shares in the company, valued at $144,583,552.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,631. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Radius Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Radius Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Radius Health by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

