Rainmaker Systems (VCTL) and Franklin Covey (FC) Head to Head Contrast

Rainmaker Systems (OTCMKTS:VCTL) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rainmaker Systems has a beta of -1.59, indicating that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Rainmaker Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Franklin Covey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey -1.47% -4.99% -2.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rainmaker Systems and Franklin Covey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rainmaker Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franklin Covey $185.26 million 1.73 -$7.17 million ($0.38) -60.61

Rainmaker Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Covey.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rainmaker Systems and Franklin Covey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rainmaker Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Covey 0 0 3 0 3.00

Franklin Covey has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.29%. Given Franklin Covey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Covey is more favorable than Rainmaker Systems.

Summary

Franklin Covey beats Rainmaker Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rainmaker Systems Company Profile

Rainmaker Systems, Inc. provides B2B small and medium-sized business sales and service solutions. It develops Rainmaker Revenue Delivery Platform, an integrated solution that combines specialized sales and marketing services coupled with its proprietary, renewals software, and business analytics. The company's services include marketing strategy development, personalized renewals or subscription e-commerce and microsite creation and hosting, inbound and outbound e-mail, direct mail, chat, and global call center services. It also offers ViewCentral SaaS platform that provides an end-to-end solution for the management and delivery of training and certification programs for corporations. The company markets its products and services through a direct sales force to enterprises in hardware, software, software as a service, and telecommunications industries. Rainmaker Systems, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It also offers a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company sells books, audio media, and other related products. It delivers its products and services through personnel, client facilitators, international licensees, and the Internet on various Web-based delivery platforms to the governmental agencies, educational institutions, and individual clients. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

