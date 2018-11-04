Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 146,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 493,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

WFC opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

