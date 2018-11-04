Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Great Ajax Corp (AJX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Great Ajax were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 58,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 309,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Great Ajax Corp has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 50.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

