Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOO. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 256,927 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 139,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85,711 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 106,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

NYSE:TOO opened at $1.98 on Friday. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 2.38.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.19 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

