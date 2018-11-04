Raymond James Raises Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Price Target to $86.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.07.

ICE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.91. 2,648,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.53. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 43.09% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,481,049.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,819 shares of company stock worth $21,703,215. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,536,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,486,000 after acquiring an additional 619,979 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,938,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,306,000 after buying an additional 1,011,626 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,475,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,774,000 after buying an additional 183,310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,292,000 after purchasing an additional 442,680 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

