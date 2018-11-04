Real Goods Solar (RGSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 43,046,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,078% from the previous session’s volume of 1,976,134 shares.The stock last traded at $0.43 and had previously closed at $0.35.

Separately, Westpark Capital set a $2.00 price target on Real Goods Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Real Goods Solar had a negative return on equity of 407.75% and a negative net margin of 145.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Real Goods Solar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGSE)

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States.

