Realogy (RLGY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 240461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Realogy by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Realogy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

