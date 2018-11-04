Realogy (RLGY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 240461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Realogy by 649.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter worth $158,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth $219,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Realogy in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter worth $302,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

