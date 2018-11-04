RealPage (RP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RP. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of RealPage stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,207. RealPage has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $12,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,721,447 shares in the company, valued at $951,447,119.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Blount sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,932,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,542,455.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,485,412 shares of company stock valued at $153,814,920. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RP. FMR LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 98.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 10,937.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after buying an additional 797,364 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 316.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,006,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after buying an additional 764,890 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 772.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,127,000 after buying an additional 566,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 169.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 711,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,888,000 after buying an additional 447,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

