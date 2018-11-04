Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Insider Sells $282,530.00 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $282,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $282,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Wayne Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Wayne Ward sold 14,250 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $813,390.00.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 473.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 545,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

