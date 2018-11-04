Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a $367.74 rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.59. The company had a trading volume of 662,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $281.89 and a 12-month high of $432.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.65, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total transaction of $570,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762 in the last ninety days. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

