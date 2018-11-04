Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $352.59 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $432.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $441.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.95.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 104,552 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.68, for a total value of $42,519,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total value of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock valued at $44,651,762. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

