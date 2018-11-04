Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,396,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 445,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 205,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.69.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

