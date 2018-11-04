Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Portland General Electric (POR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,203,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,242,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,649,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Portland General Electric by 90,284.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,457,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $200,516.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

