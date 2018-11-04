Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.80 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,132 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 989,639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,055,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,858 shares of company stock valued at $68,953,653. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

