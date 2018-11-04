Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.61. 390,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,290. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $127.84 and a one year high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

