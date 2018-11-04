Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.94.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly purchased 150,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases, primarily depression and chronic pain in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

