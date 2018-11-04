Relx (REL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REL. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,780.77 ($23.27).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,530 ($19.99) on Thursday. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

