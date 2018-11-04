Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Cap M cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.48. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.