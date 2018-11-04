Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 218,300 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 218,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Langer sold 14,531 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $232,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at $465,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 2,301 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,228 shares of company stock valued at $11,392,838 in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,642.81% and a negative return on equity of 97.39%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

