Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clovis Oncology’s FY2018 Earnings (CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Clovis Oncology in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($6.51) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Clovis Oncology to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

CLVS stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $763.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.21. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 101.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

