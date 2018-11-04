Research Analysts Offer Predictions for FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FLIR. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

FLIR stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $434.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,594,537 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

