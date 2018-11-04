Resolute Energy (REN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $73.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Resolute Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Resolute Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Resolute Energy stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Resolute Energy has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $701.70 million, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 3.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Resolute Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kemc Fund Iv Gp, Llc acquired 295,845 shares of Resolute Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,677,177.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $32,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,328 shares of company stock worth $73,015 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Energy Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

