Restaurant Group (RTN) Downgraded to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RTN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 258.20 ($3.37) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

