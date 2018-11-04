Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,425 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRI. Citigroup downgraded Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Primerica to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.40.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.80 and a 12 month high of $128.35. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $467.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $147,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $94,100.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,750.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $1,937,964. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

