Reviewing Alvarion (ALVRQ) and NetGear (NTGR)

Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) and NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alvarion and NetGear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75

NetGear has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.26%. Given NetGear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NetGear is more favorable than Alvarion.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarion and NetGear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarion N/A N/A N/A NetGear -1.43% 8.75% 5.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of NetGear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alvarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alvarion has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetGear has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvarion and NetGear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetGear $1.41 billion 1.28 $19.43 million $2.32 24.43

NetGear has higher revenue and earnings than Alvarion.

Summary

NetGear beats Alvarion on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.95.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band. The company also provides WBS and WBSn, which are carrier-grade outdoor Wi-Fi base stations; WBSac, a carrier-grade Wi-Fi solution for buildings, workplaces, universities, schools, hospitals, hotels, and large stores; Arena Controller, a Wi-Fi cloud controller that acts as mediation device between the operator's control core and the Wi-Fi infrastructure; and Star Management Suite, a set of carrier-class tools, which support the wireless broadband life-cycle – from initial installation to full service provision, and ongoing maintenance and support activities. It serves carriers, local governments, and hospitality sectors. The company was formerly known as BreezeCOM Ltd. and changed its name to Alvarion Ltd. as result of merger with Floware Wireless Systems Ltd. in August 2001. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Alvarion Ltd. is a subsidiary of SuperCom Ltd.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

