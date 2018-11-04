Reviewing COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) and Its Rivals

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ: CLGN) is one of 27 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare COLLPLANT HOLDI/S to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 -$6.02 million -2.32 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors $1.39 billion $210.14 million 23.18

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -552.97% -80.17% -41.81% COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors -156.06% -221.39% -23.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors 172 818 1445 73 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S competitors beat COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

