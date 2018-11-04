Reviewing GelTech Solutions (GLTC) & Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (SINC)

GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs (OTCMKTS:SINC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GelTech Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of GelTech Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.3% of Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GelTech Solutions and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GelTech Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GelTech Solutions has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GelTech Solutions and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GelTech Solutions $1.15 million 17.27 -$4.16 million N/A N/A Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs $2.15 million 30.48 -$3.98 million N/A N/A

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs has higher revenue and earnings than GelTech Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares GelTech Solutions and Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GelTech Solutions -335.24% N/A -166.02% Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs -165.92% N/A -414.24%

Summary

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs beats GelTech Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile

GelTech Solutions, Inc. manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters. The company also provides FireIce, a line of asset protection products, including welding blankets, which is used during hot work by plumbers and welders. In addition, it offers Soil2O dust control products, including Soil2O dust control that control airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; Soil2O soil cap, a product that controls dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas; and Soil2O Topical and Soil2O Granular used in specialty agriculture, home and commercial landscaping, and golf course maintenance to sustain plant growth while reducing the amount of water needed for irrigation. Further, the company markets Emergency Manhole FireIce Delivery System to deliver FireIce into a manhole in the event of a fire or explosion; FireIce Home Defense Unit, a system for applying FireIce to structures to protect them from wildfires; and FireIce Shield CTP systems to protect communication towers during hot work. It markets its products through municipal and other fire equipment distributors, as well as through online and direct marketing. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Sincerity Applied Materials Hldngs Company Profile

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it was engaged in the licensing of software packages in the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Symbid Corp. and changed its name to Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. in June 2017. Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

