Reviewing Grow Condos (GRWC) and Risk (George) Industries (RSKIA)

Grow Condos (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Condos and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Condos -736.39% N/A -116.44% Risk (George) Industries 20.17% 7.06% 6.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Risk (George) Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Grow Condos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grow Condos and Risk (George) Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Condos 0 0 0 0 N/A Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grow Condos has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Grow Condos does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Condos and Risk (George) Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Condos $330,000.00 24.01 -$2.48 million N/A N/A Risk (George) Industries $11.93 million 3.40 $2.54 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Condos.

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats Grow Condos on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Condos

Grow Condos, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Grow Condos, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.

About Risk (George) Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

