Reviewing National Energy Services (NESR) & NCS Multistage (NCSM)

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services N/A N/A N/A NCS Multistage 3.16% 2.80% 2.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Energy Services and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A NCS Multistage $201.63 million 2.72 $2.10 million $0.20 60.95

NCS Multistage has higher revenue and earnings than National Energy Services.

Volatility and Risk

National Energy Services has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of National Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National Energy Services and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 NCS Multistage 0 2 4 1 2.86

National Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.34%. NCS Multistage has a consensus target price of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 73.64%. Given NCS Multistage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NCS Multistage is more favorable than National Energy Services.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats National Energy Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Energy Services

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. intends to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

