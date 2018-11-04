Reviewing Q2 (QTWO) and Cyren (CYRN)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Q2 alerts:

93.6% of Q2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Cyren shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -12.07% -14.66% -6.08% Cyren -65.25% -47.14% -31.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Q2 and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 8 6 0 2.43 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Q2 currently has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Q2’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Cyren.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Q2 and Cyren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $193.98 million 11.76 -$26.16 million ($0.48) -110.83 Cyren $30.80 million 5.53 -$15.64 million ($0.35) -9.06

Cyren has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Q2 has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q2 beats Cyren on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform. The company also provides Q2 Account Opening solution; Q2 Active/Active that operates various data centers; and Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product. In addition, it offers Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution; Detection Monitoring Service, a security threat tracking solution; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. Further, the company provides Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device; Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; and Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services. Additionally, it offers Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats. It also operates Cyren Threat Intelligence Services, a platform that offers cloud-based cyber threat detection APIs and SDKs to technology and security vendors. The company's threat intelligence services comprise embedded email and Web security services; Endpoint Security, which detects malware on various endpoints, including mobile devices and embedded operating system devices; and advanced threat protection services that comprise tools for combating mobile malware, ransomware, and other Web-borne threats. CYREN Ltd. sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including value added resellers and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. CYREN Ltd. is a subsidiary of WP XII Investments B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.