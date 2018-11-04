Reviewing Trident Brands (TDNT) and Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) and Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trident Brands and Lifeway Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Brands -133.68% N/A -156.46% Lifeway Foods -1.14% -2.70% -1.95%

Volatility & Risk

Trident Brands has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifeway Foods has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trident Brands and Lifeway Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Brands $4.74 million 4.02 -$6.81 million N/A N/A Lifeway Foods $118.89 million 0.42 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Lifeway Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trident Brands and Lifeway Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lifeway Foods has a consensus price target of $14.10, indicating a potential upside of 344.09%. Given Lifeway Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than Trident Brands.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats Trident Brands on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Brands

Trident Brands Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing branded and private label consumer products and food ingredients. It offers consumer products, including nutritional products and supplements under the Everlast, Brain Armor, and P2N Peak Performance Nutrition brand names; and functional food ingredients under the Oceans Omega brand name. The company holds various banking facilities. It sells its products through retailers. The company was formerly known as Sandfield Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Trident Brands Incorporated in July 2013. Trident Brands Incorporated was founded in 2007 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products in drinkable, frozen, and freeze dried formats for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in bars and pint-size containers. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

