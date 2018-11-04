Reviewing Virtra (VTSI) & Shoal Games (SGLDF)

Virtra (OTCMKTS:VTSI) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virtra and Shoal Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtra presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.78%. Given Virtra’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Virtra is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtra and Shoal Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shoal Games $90,000.00 368.40 -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Virtra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shoal Games.

Profitability

This table compares Virtra and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtra N/A N/A N/A Shoal Games -3,190.70% -396.10% -211.82%

Summary

Virtra beats Shoal Games on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

About Shoal Games

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

