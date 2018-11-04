RevolverCoin Price Tops $0.0034 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One RevolverCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $79,391.00 and $41.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000490 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin Profile

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,275,072 coins. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolverCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

