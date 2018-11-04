Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,925 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up about 1.1% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Alphabet Inc Class A worth $555,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL opened at $1,071.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $745.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 45.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,235.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,333.76.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.