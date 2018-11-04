RIB Software (RIB) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIB. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, equinet set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RIB Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.46 ($29.60).

RIB Software stock opened at €15.11 ($17.57) on Friday. RIB Software has a fifty-two week low of €11.43 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €35.16 ($40.88).

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

