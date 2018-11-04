Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 6th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,318,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,054,253 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for 3.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $108,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 120.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 127,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

RBA opened at $33.52 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

