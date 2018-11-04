River Road Asset Management LLC Has $47.11 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (RPM)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,957 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $47,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $63,300,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in RPM International by 102.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 3,433.9% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 196,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 190,579 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter worth $5,832,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $5,122,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of RPM opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $68.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

In related news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.21 per share, with a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,798. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.06 per share, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,029. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,360 shares of company stock worth $640,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

