River Road Asset Management LLC Has $56.86 Million Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,568,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,020 shares during the period. Avaya accounts for 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Avaya worth $56,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 203.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 290,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 186.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,206,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 45.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 135,721 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.00 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 4,097.00% and a net margin of 104.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.