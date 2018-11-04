River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,690,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150,624 shares during the period. BB&T accounts for approximately 1.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $82,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BB&T by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBT stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $216,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBT. ValuEngine cut shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

