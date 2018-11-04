Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $6.67 Million in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Stock

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2,212.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.89. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

