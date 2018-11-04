Robert W. Baird Lowers FARO Technologies (FARO) Price Target to $45.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 162,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,170. The stock has a market cap of $747.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 1.68. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FARO Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, COO Kathleen Hall sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $399,904.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Raab sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $45,598.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,495 shares of company stock worth $6,285,077 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

