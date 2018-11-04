Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Earns “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 240 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a CHF 275 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 275 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 237 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 254.50.

Shares of ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Thursday. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

