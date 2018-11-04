Rookiecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (RKC)

Rookiecoin (CURRENCY:RKC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Rookiecoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Rookiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rookiecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rookiecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and CoinZest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015528 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00256968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.12 or 0.10101547 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rookiecoin

Rookiecoin’s genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Rookiecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,031,203,013 tokens. Rookiecoin’s official Twitter account is @RKC_ICO. Rookiecoin’s official website is rookiecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rookiecoin

Rookiecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rookiecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rookiecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rookiecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

