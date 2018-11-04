Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,311,000 after buying an additional 7,326,711 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,568,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,654 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,734,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,607,000 after purchasing an additional 896,260 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 614,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,504,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,575,000 after purchasing an additional 443,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be paid a $0.753 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

