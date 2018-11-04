Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,011,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $38,814,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $105.80 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.