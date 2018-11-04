Rubies Price Reaches $0.0173 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Rubies has a market cap of $180,303.00 and $3.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00050658 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008387 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008654 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Rubies Coin Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

